US Midterm Elections: Biden Warns 'Democracy at Stake', Republican to Accept Results as Polls Show GOP Ahead

Bullish Republicans promised to deliver a “wake-up call” to Joe Biden and retake Congress on Tuesday’s crucial midterm elections, as the US president’s Democrats insisted they were still in the fight with two days to go.

More than 39 million people have voted early in Tuesday’s races, which will decide control of Congress and key governorships — the first national election since a mob overran the Capitol.

Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have been pulling out the stops to draw voters to the polls in Tuesday’s contest — which Biden says marks a defining moment for US democracy.

“Democracy is literally on the ballot. This is a defining moment for the nation and we all, we all must speak with one voice,” Biden said.

Trump Charges at Democrats

In a rambling speech, Trump defended his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and urged Americans to “vote Republican in a giant red wave” — while teasing his potential new White House run in 2024.

Trump is expected to announce a third White House campaign before the end of November, The Guardian reported, making him the center of attention ahead of the midterms.

“I will probably have to do it again, but stay tuned,” Trump said, teasing an event he has with Republican Senate candidate in Ohio, JD Vance, for Monday. “We have a big, big rally. Stay tuned for tomorrow night.”

Trump also told the crowd that “every free and loving American needs to understand that the time to stand up to this growing left-wing tyranny is right now,” while calling on his supporters to reject the “radical left-wing maniacs” and adding that Hispanics would show up strong for GOP candidates.

Obama, Clinton Campaign

Democrats have pushed back against the narrative of an inevitable Republican takeover of Congress. Democratic rallies by former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, first lady Jill Biden attended church services while campaigning in Houston on Sunday. Like her husband and his presidential predecessors, she argued that democracy itself was on the ballot.

Republican chair says candidates will accept results

Republican candidates in the upcoming US midterms will accept the results regardless of whether they win or lose, the party’s chairwoman assured Sunday, as Donald Trump’s camp faces scrutiny over election denialism.

Ronna McDaniel also said she believes Republicans have “good momentum” for winning back both the Senate and the House of Representatives in Tuesday’s vote — which would severely hamper President Joe Biden’s agenda for the second half of his term.

Battle in Pennsylvania

Republicans in Pennsylvania see Tuesday’s midterm voting as step one toward retaking power in 2024. Polls show they have a much better chance in the House of Representatives, where all 435 members must stand for election.

President Joe Biden, Democratic superstar Barack Obama and Republican firebrand Donald Trump all converged in Pennsylvania on Saturday to push their parties to the finishing line in a race Biden said marks a “defining” moment for US democracy.

The battle of the serving and two former presidents marked the start of a final crescendo before Tuesday when Americans will decide who controls Congress during the last two years of Biden’s first term.

With Pennsylvania one of the handful of swing states that will decide the overall balance of power, both sides brought out their big guns — and the contrasts were dramatic.

