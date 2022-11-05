US Midterms: Elon Musk’s Layoffs Could Lead to Rise in Misinformation, Hate Speech Ahead of Election Day

After billionaire Elon Musk disbanded entire teams following massive layoffs there are fears that hate speech and misinformation could increase ahead of the US midterms, experts speaking to news agency the Guardian warned.

Elon Musk got rid of 50% of Twitter’s entire workforce which amounts to an estimated 3,700 employees. The reason for concern is that most of the staff on the company’s safety and misinformation teams have been fired.

Speaking to the Guardian, Paul Barrett, disinformation and fake news expert from the New York University said that this internal chaos and sudden lack of staff who tackled misinformation has created ideal conditions for election misinformation to thrive.

He said the social media giant is in the midst of a ‘Category 5 Hurricane’.

On Friday, Elon Musk and Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, Yoel Roth tried to reassure the public. Roth said the layoffs were approximately 15% of the trust and safety team.

These teams combat misinformation and Roth further added that the frontline moderation staff is experiencing least impact. Musk said he spoke to civil society leaders at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the nonprofit Colour of Change and apprised them of his plans on how Twitter will continue to “combat hate and harassment and enforce its election integrity policies”.

The ADL and the Colour of Change, however, said that the layoffs are a betrayal of the promises made to them and asked advertisers to stop funding Twitter. This led Elon Musk to respond with a tweet which said: Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.”

The report by the Guardian also points out that the entire curation team may have been laid off. The curation team is responsible for adding guides to reliable sources of information alongside or below tweets that may be tweeted misinformation.

Twitter also may have eliminated its ethics, transparency, and accountability team. This team is responsible for opening up Twitter’s algorithm for external review. It also studies the amplification of misinformation on the site, the Guardian said.

Experts told the Guardian that it is not the recall of controversial figures like Donald Trump but the lack of staffing which can pose a major problem for enforcing existing policies. They told the Guardian that despite the presence of automated systems, human beings are necessary to pick up subtle forms of misinformation.

The cuts to infrastructure have raised alarm that the platform itself could face troubles as traffic is expected to skyrocket come Election Day on November 8.

Read all the Latest News here