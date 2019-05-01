Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

US Military Action in Venezuela Is 'Possible', Says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Pompeo said the US would prefer a peaceful transition of power, with President Nicolas Maduro leaving and new elections held to choose new leaders.

AFP

Updated:May 1, 2019, 11:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
US Military Action in Venezuela Is 'Possible', Says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the administration of President Donald Trump was prepared to take military action to stem the crisis in Venezuela.

"The president has been crystal clear and incredibly consistent. Military action is possible. If that's what's required, that's what the United States will do," Pompeo said.

Pompeo said the US would prefer a peaceful transition of power, with President Nicolas Maduro leaving and new elections held to choose new leaders.

"But the president has made clear in the event that there comes a moment -- and we will all have to make decisions about when that moment is and the president will ultimately have to make that decision -- he's prepared to do that if that's what's required."

In a separate interview with CNN, National Security Advisor John Bolton said Pompeo would be speaking later on Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss the situation.

Bolton and Pompeo have accused Russia and Cuba of standing in the way of a change in the regime in Caracas.

Pompeo said on Tuesday that Maduro was set to leave the country for Cuba but apparently was talked out of it by the Russians.

"The Russians like nothing better than putting a thumb in our eye," Bolton said. "They're using the Cubans as surrogates. They'd love to get effective control of a country in this hemisphere."

"It's not ideological, it's just good old fashioned power politics. That's why we have the Monroe doctrine which we're dusting off in this administration, why the president indicated last night that the Cubans better think long and hard about what their role is," he added.

The Monroe doctrine is a 19th-century US policy opposing interference in the western hemisphere by European powers, which later was invoked to justify US intervention in Latin America.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram