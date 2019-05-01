English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Military Action in Venezuela Is 'Possible', Says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Pompeo said the US would prefer a peaceful transition of power, with President Nicolas Maduro leaving and new elections held to choose new leaders.
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the administration of President Donald Trump was prepared to take military action to stem the crisis in Venezuela.
"The president has been crystal clear and incredibly consistent. Military action is possible. If that's what's required, that's what the United States will do," Pompeo said.
Pompeo said the US would prefer a peaceful transition of power, with President Nicolas Maduro leaving and new elections held to choose new leaders.
"But the president has made clear in the event that there comes a moment -- and we will all have to make decisions about when that moment is and the president will ultimately have to make that decision -- he's prepared to do that if that's what's required."
In a separate interview with CNN, National Security Advisor John Bolton said Pompeo would be speaking later on Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss the situation.
Bolton and Pompeo have accused Russia and Cuba of standing in the way of a change in the regime in Caracas.
Pompeo said on Tuesday that Maduro was set to leave the country for Cuba but apparently was talked out of it by the Russians.
"The Russians like nothing better than putting a thumb in our eye," Bolton said. "They're using the Cubans as surrogates. They'd love to get effective control of a country in this hemisphere."
"It's not ideological, it's just good old fashioned power politics. That's why we have the Monroe doctrine which we're dusting off in this administration, why the president indicated last night that the Cubans better think long and hard about what their role is," he added.
The Monroe doctrine is a 19th-century US policy opposing interference in the western hemisphere by European powers, which later was invoked to justify US intervention in Latin America.
"The president has been crystal clear and incredibly consistent. Military action is possible. If that's what's required, that's what the United States will do," Pompeo said.
Pompeo said the US would prefer a peaceful transition of power, with President Nicolas Maduro leaving and new elections held to choose new leaders.
"But the president has made clear in the event that there comes a moment -- and we will all have to make decisions about when that moment is and the president will ultimately have to make that decision -- he's prepared to do that if that's what's required."
In a separate interview with CNN, National Security Advisor John Bolton said Pompeo would be speaking later on Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss the situation.
Bolton and Pompeo have accused Russia and Cuba of standing in the way of a change in the regime in Caracas.
Pompeo said on Tuesday that Maduro was set to leave the country for Cuba but apparently was talked out of it by the Russians.
"The Russians like nothing better than putting a thumb in our eye," Bolton said. "They're using the Cubans as surrogates. They'd love to get effective control of a country in this hemisphere."
"It's not ideological, it's just good old fashioned power politics. That's why we have the Monroe doctrine which we're dusting off in this administration, why the president indicated last night that the Cubans better think long and hard about what their role is," he added.
The Monroe doctrine is a 19th-century US policy opposing interference in the western hemisphere by European powers, which later was invoked to justify US intervention in Latin America.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Scientists Find Cocaine, Ketamine and Other Drugs in Shrimps in England Rivers
- Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Shovel Grounds in High Summer on Labour Day, See Here
- Game of Thrones' Yara Greyjoy Breastfeeds on Sets, Fans Call Her the Ultimate Feminist
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Explodes in South Korea, Company Claims Not Their Fault
- Tendulkar Admits He is No 'Match' to Piers Morgan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results