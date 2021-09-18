CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Was a Mistake, Offer My Apology': US Military Says 10 Civilians Killed in Kabul Drone Strike Last Month
1-MIN READ

'Was a Mistake, Offer My Apology': US Military Says 10 Civilians Killed in Kabul Drone Strike Last Month

Afghan residents and family members of the victims gather next to a damaged vehicle inside a house, day after a US drone airstrike in Kabul on August 30. (Image: AFP)

Afghan residents and family members of the victims gather next to a damaged vehicle inside a house, day after a US drone airstrike in Kabul on August 30. (Image: AFP)

US General Frank McKenzie, Head of US Central Command said it was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology.

A U.S. drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many 10 civilians, including seven children, a senior U.S. general said on Friday.

“It was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology," U.S. General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters.

He added that he now believed that it unlikely that the vehicle hit or those who died were Islamic State militants or posed a direct threat to U.S. forces at Kabul’s airport.

first published:September 18, 2021, 07:27 IST