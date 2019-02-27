LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
US Military Says Airstrike in Somalia Killed 20 Al-Shabab Terrorists

The US military command for the African continent says the attack occurred on Monday near Shebeeley in the Hiran region and targeted a training camp used as a staging area for

Associated Press

Updated:February 27, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
Al-Shbab fighters stormed the Puntland in one of the region's deadliest attacks. (Photo: AP)
Johannesburg: The United States military says it has killed 20 fighters from the al-Shabab extremist group with an airstrike in central Somalia, a day after another airstrike in the area killed 35.

The US military command for the African continent says the attack occurred on Monday near Shebeeley in the Hiran region and targeted a training camp used as a staging area for attacks.

The US has dramatically increased airstrikes against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, Africa's deadliest extremist group, since President Donald Trump took office.

The US has carried out 23 strikes this year.

Authorities and experts acknowledge that it will take more than airstrikes to defeat the extremist group, which holds large parts of rural central and southern Somalia and carries out deadly suicide attacks in the capital, Mogadishu.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
