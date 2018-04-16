English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'No Change' in Our Syria Objectives, Trump Wants Troops to Return Soon: White House
The statement came hours after French President Emmanuel Macron asserted that Paris had convinced Donald Trump to stay engaged in Syria "for the long-term."
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Reuters/Yuri Gripas)
Washington: American objectives in Syria have not altered, the White House said Sunday, reiterating that President Donald Trump wants US troops home "as quickly as possible."
"The US mission has not changed — the President has been clear that he wants US forces to come home as quickly as possible," press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.
"We are determined to completely crush ISIS and create the conditions that will prevent its return. In addition, we expect our regional allies and partners to take greater responsibility both militarily and financially for securing the region," she added.
The statement came hours after French President Emmanuel Macron asserted that Paris had convinced Trump to stay engaged in Syria "for the long-term."
"Ten days ago, President Trump was saying the United States of America had a duty to disengage from Syria," Macron said during a two-hour grilling on French television, broadcast days after his government joined the US and Britain in launching strikes against alleged Syrian regime chemical weapons facilities.
The three allies joined forces for the missile strikes a week after a deadly attack on the town of Douma where civilians were hit with chlorine and sarin, according to the Western powers.
"I assure you, we have convinced him that it is necessary to stay for the long-term," Macron told veteran journalists Jean-Jacques Bourdin and Edwy Plenel.
