US Mother Charged with Neglect after Teen Son Weighing Just 20 kg Dies

A criminal complaint says Iraida Pizarro-Osorio brought her 16-year-old son to a medical clinic in Milwaukee last week after he became unresponsive.

Associated Press

Updated:September 10, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
Representative image.
Milwaukee: A Milwaukee mother is facing neglect charges after the medical examiner determined her 42-pound teenage son died of severe malnutrition.

A criminal complaint says Iraida Pizarro-Osorio brought her 16-year-old son to a medical clinic in Milwaukee last week after he became unresponsive. The teen died at the clinic. The complaint says he weighed just 42 pounds.

Pizarro-Osorio told investigators her son had a genetic disorder, was epileptic and had autism and that his condition impacted his ability to gain weight. She's being held on a USD 35,000 bond and is due back in court September 18.

