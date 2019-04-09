English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Moves to Put New Tariffs on Billions Worth of EU Imports
The US expects the WTO will say this summer that it can take countermeasures to offset the EU subsidies. It will now start a consultation with industry representatives on the list of EU goods it wants to tax so that it can have a ready list.
File photo of an European Union flag. (Representative image from Reuters)
Loading...
London: The United States wants to put tariffs on USD 11.2 billion worth of EU goods from airplanes to Gouda cheese to olives to offset what it says are unfair European subsidies for plane maker Airbus.
While the size of the tariffs is small compared with the hundreds of billions the US and China are taxing in their trade war, it suggests a breakdown in talks with the European Union over trade at a time when the economy is already slowing sharply.
The US and EU have been negotiating since last year about how to avoid tariffs that President Donald Trump has wanted to impose to reduce a trade deficit with countries like Germany.
The US Trade Representative's office released late Monday a list of EU products it would tax in anticipation of a ruling by the World Trade Organization this summer.
The US had in 2004 complained to the WTO, which sets the rules for trade and settles disputes, that the EU was providing unfair support to Airbus. The WTO ruled in May last year that the EU had in fact provided some illegal subsidies to Airbus, hurting US manufacturer Boeing.
The US expects the WTO will say this summer that it can take countermeasures to offset the EU subsidies. It will now start a consultation with industry representatives on the list of EU goods it wants to tax so that it can have a ready list.
"This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action," said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
The move, while nominally following international trade rules, appears to also reflect US frustration at the slow pace of talks on trade with the EU.
Trump in June last year imposed tariffs of 25% on steel imports and 10% on imported aluminum from the EU. The EU responded with tariffs on about 2.8 billion euros' worth ($3.4 billion) of US steel, agricultural and other products, from Harley Davidson bikes to orange juice.
The US and EU have since July been in talks to scale back the tariffs, with Trump holding out the bigger threat of slapping tariffs on European cars a huge industry in the region should the negotiations not yield a result. US officials have repeatedly expressed frustration at the slow pace of the talks.
The US announcement also comes just as Boeing is facing broad challenges over the global grounding of its 737 Max commercial jet amid concerns that technical problems could have contributed to two crashes in five months. In a separate case, the WTO has also ruled that Boeing got a small amount of illegal support from the state of Washington worth some SUD 100 million a year.
Tariffs on European airplanes could in theory help Boeing and hurt Airbus, whose shares were down 1.5 percent on Tuesday on a day when stock markets were trading higher.
The US announcement also comes as China's prime minister meets top European Union officials to discuss thorny issues, including trade.
While the size of the tariffs is small compared with the hundreds of billions the US and China are taxing in their trade war, it suggests a breakdown in talks with the European Union over trade at a time when the economy is already slowing sharply.
The US and EU have been negotiating since last year about how to avoid tariffs that President Donald Trump has wanted to impose to reduce a trade deficit with countries like Germany.
The US Trade Representative's office released late Monday a list of EU products it would tax in anticipation of a ruling by the World Trade Organization this summer.
The US had in 2004 complained to the WTO, which sets the rules for trade and settles disputes, that the EU was providing unfair support to Airbus. The WTO ruled in May last year that the EU had in fact provided some illegal subsidies to Airbus, hurting US manufacturer Boeing.
The US expects the WTO will say this summer that it can take countermeasures to offset the EU subsidies. It will now start a consultation with industry representatives on the list of EU goods it wants to tax so that it can have a ready list.
"This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action," said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
The move, while nominally following international trade rules, appears to also reflect US frustration at the slow pace of talks on trade with the EU.
Trump in June last year imposed tariffs of 25% on steel imports and 10% on imported aluminum from the EU. The EU responded with tariffs on about 2.8 billion euros' worth ($3.4 billion) of US steel, agricultural and other products, from Harley Davidson bikes to orange juice.
The US and EU have since July been in talks to scale back the tariffs, with Trump holding out the bigger threat of slapping tariffs on European cars a huge industry in the region should the negotiations not yield a result. US officials have repeatedly expressed frustration at the slow pace of the talks.
The US announcement also comes just as Boeing is facing broad challenges over the global grounding of its 737 Max commercial jet amid concerns that technical problems could have contributed to two crashes in five months. In a separate case, the WTO has also ruled that Boeing got a small amount of illegal support from the state of Washington worth some SUD 100 million a year.
Tariffs on European airplanes could in theory help Boeing and hurt Airbus, whose shares were down 1.5 percent on Tuesday on a day when stock markets were trading higher.
The US announcement also comes as China's prime minister meets top European Union officials to discuss thorny issues, including trade.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Huawei Become Apple’s Unlikely Supplier of 5G Modems for Upcoming iPhones?
- Deepika Padukone Rides Pillion on Vikrant Massey's Bike Through Delhi Streets
- Avengers Endgame: Chris Evans Got 'Pretty Teary-Eyed' on Last Day of Film Shoot
- ACT Stream TV 4K Android Box Launched to Unify Your TV Experience: Here Are All The Details
- India Women Out of AFC Olympic Qualifiers After 3-3 Draw With Myanmar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results