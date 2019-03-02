English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Must Ensure Tensions Between India, Pakistan Don't Go Out of Control, Says Ex-US Diplomat Albright
Madeleine Albright said the confrontation between India and Pakistan is a test case to see whether Trump administration is equipped to manage a serious international crisis.
Representative image.
Washington: The US needs to figure out some way to make sure that there is no nuclear confrontation between Pakistan and India, a former top American diplomat said.
Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after the February 14 Pulwama attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Forty CRPF soldiers were killed in the attack.
India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot on February 26. Pakistan also tried to target Indian military installation the next day. Madeleine Albright, who was the US Secretary of State 1997 to 2001 in the second term of the Clinton administration, said, "I do think that we do need to figure out some way to make sure that we don't have a nuclear confrontation.
"I think the US needs to get involved in this, and I think that it is — it would be a good idea, actually, to have some kind of an envoy trying to deal with this. We can't allow this to get out of control, Albright said responding to a question from Congressman Brad Sherman during a hearing on Trump Administration Foreign Policy Assessment on Wednesday.
Albright said the confrontation between India and Pakistan is a test case to see whether Trump administration is equipped to manage a serious international crisis.
"With a dangerous confrontation underway between two nuclear armed states in India and Pakistan, we may soon get to see whether this administration is equipped to manage a serious international crisis, she said.
