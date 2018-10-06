US Must Not View Ties With Us Through Afghan or Indian Lens, Says Pak Foreign Minister

Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said Washington should not view its ties with Islamabad only through the perspective of the Afghan issue or the ties with India.Talking to media in Multan city after returning from the US, Qureshi said he had tried to make American officials realise that "it will not be appropriate to view our relations going as far back as seven decades from the Afghan perspective or the Indian lens".Qureshi said regional situations evolve and requirements change, but Pakistan's contribution for peace and stability in the region should be acknowledged, Dawn online reported.Referring to relations between the US and Pakistan, the minister said that while it was not possible to cover the entire journey in one sitting, the Foreign Office will continue its efforts to represent the country effectively.