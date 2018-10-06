English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Must Not View Ties With Us Through Afghan or Indian Lens, Says Pak Foreign Minister
Shah Mehmood Qureshi said regional situations evolve and requirements change, but Pakistan's contribution for peace and stability in the region should be acknowledged.
Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. (Twitter)
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said Washington should not view its ties with Islamabad only through the perspective of the Afghan issue or the ties with India.
Talking to media in Multan city after returning from the US, Qureshi said he had tried to make American officials realise that "it will not be appropriate to view our relations going as far back as seven decades from the Afghan perspective or the Indian lens".
Qureshi said regional situations evolve and requirements change, but Pakistan's contribution for peace and stability in the region should be acknowledged, Dawn online reported.
Referring to relations between the US and Pakistan, the minister said that while it was not possible to cover the entire journey in one sitting, the Foreign Office will continue its efforts to represent the country effectively.
Talking to media in Multan city after returning from the US, Qureshi said he had tried to make American officials realise that "it will not be appropriate to view our relations going as far back as seven decades from the Afghan perspective or the Indian lens".
Qureshi said regional situations evolve and requirements change, but Pakistan's contribution for peace and stability in the region should be acknowledged, Dawn online reported.
Referring to relations between the US and Pakistan, the minister said that while it was not possible to cover the entire journey in one sitting, the Foreign Office will continue its efforts to represent the country effectively.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Koffee With Karan: Here’s the First Picture of Deepika and Alia from the Show
- Pro Kabaddi: With Edachery Bhaskaran in the Ranks, Tamil Thalaivas Look to Make a Lasting Impression
- Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors Eye Maiden Title With Stable Core and Well-Rounded Squad
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
- Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...