A 'Nobody' of Little Reputation: US 'Not Impressed' With New Islamic State Chief, Says Official
A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that monitoring of Islamic State social media indicates that even followers did not know much about Hashimi.
Picture for Representation. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: The new leader of the Islamic State group is "a nobody" with little apparent reputation but the United States hopes he will be killed soon, a US official said Wednesday.
The group last week announced Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as its new leader after a US commando raid killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the chief of the ultra-violent movement.
A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said monitoring of IS social media indicates that even followers did not know much about Hashimi.
"That has become a major issue in, if you will, the ISIS social media world. This guy appears to be a nobody," the official told reporters. "What little we know about him, we're not impressed. And if he's in Iraq or Syria, we don't think he's too long for the world anyway."
The official declined to offer further details, including whether, like Baghdadi, Hashimi had been detained at some point by US forces.
President Donald Trump last week tweeted about the group's new leader that "we know exactly who he is", but few details have emerged about Hashimi.
Baghdadi, who led the group since 2014, had become the world's most wanted person for the militants' grisly attacks both in the region and abroad. The terrorist group confirmed that the 48-year-old Iraqi died in the raid in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan Tennis Federation to Appeal Against Shifting of Davis Cup Tie vs India to Neutral Venue
- Anushka Sharma's Birthday Post for 'Love' Virat Kohli will Melt Your Heart
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Sport Pink Sharara Suit as She Offers Prayer at Golden Temple in Amritsar
- ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Face FC Goa Test as They Look to Bounce Back from Defeat
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Lands in Peak Pollution Season, Priced at Rs 9,999