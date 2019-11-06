Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

A 'Nobody' of Little Reputation: US 'Not Impressed' With New Islamic State Chief, Says Official

A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that monitoring of Islamic State social media indicates that even followers did not know much about Hashimi.

AFP

Updated:November 6, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A 'Nobody' of Little Reputation: US 'Not Impressed' With New Islamic State Chief, Says Official
Picture for Representation. (Image: Reuters)

Washington: The new leader of the Islamic State group is "a nobody" with little apparent reputation but the United States hopes he will be killed soon, a US official said Wednesday.

The group last week announced Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as its new leader after a US commando raid killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the chief of the ultra-violent movement.

A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said monitoring of IS social media indicates that even followers did not know much about Hashimi.

"That has become a major issue in, if you will, the ISIS social media world. This guy appears to be a nobody," the official told reporters. "What little we know about him, we're not impressed. And if he's in Iraq or Syria, we don't think he's too long for the world anyway."

The official declined to offer further details, including whether, like Baghdadi, Hashimi had been detained at some point by US forces.

President Donald Trump last week tweeted about the group's new leader that "we know exactly who he is", but few details have emerged about Hashimi.

Baghdadi, who led the group since 2014, had become the world's most wanted person for the militants' grisly attacks both in the region and abroad. The terrorist group confirmed that the 48-year-old Iraqi died in the raid in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram