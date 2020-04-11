WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Offers $10 Million Cash for Information on Hezbollah Boss

File photo of US Flag/Reuters

File photo of US Flag/Reuters

Muhammad Kawtharani is a senior official of the Lebanese Shiite movement in Iraq, "and has taken over some of the political coordination of Iran-aligned paramilitary groups formerly organised by Qassim Suleimani," the US State Department said in a statement.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 8:57 AM IST
Share this:

The United States announced on Friday a 10 million-dollar reward for "any information on the activities, networks and associates" of Muhammad Kawtharani, a Lebanese Hezbollah commander accused of playing a key role in coordinating pro-Iran groups in Iraq.

Muhammad Kawtharani is a senior official of the Lebanese Shiite movement in Iraq, "and has taken over some of the political coordination of Iran-aligned paramilitary groups formerly organised by Qassim Suleimani," the US State Department said in a statement.

Suleimani, a powerful leader of the Revolutionary Guard, the ideological army of Tehran, was killed in early January in an American strike targeting him in Baghdad.

According to Washington, Kawtharani, already on the US blacklist for terrorism since 2013, "facilitates the actions of groups operating outside the control of the Government of Iraq that have violently suppressed protests" or "attacked foreign diplomatic missions".

The State Department, which considers Hezbollah a terrorist organization, added that the official promoted the interests of the group in Iraq by participating in "training, funding, political and logistical support" of Shiite insurgent groups.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,565

     

  • Total Confirmed

    7,447

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    642

     

  • Total DEATHS

    239

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,220,568

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,699,632

    +797

  • Cured/Discharged

    376,330

     

  • Total DEATHS

    102,734

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres