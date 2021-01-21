News18 Logo

US Official: Biden Proposing 5-year Extension Of Nuke Treaty
1-MIN READ

US Official: Biden Proposing 5-year Extension Of Nuke Treaty

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is proposing to Russia a five-year extension of the New START treaty limiting the number of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear weapons, a U.S. official said Thursday.

The proposal was being communicated to Russian officials, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a matter not yet publicly announced by the administration.

The treaty is set to expire in February and is the last remaining agreement constraining U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons.

