US Official: Biden Proposing 5-year Extension Of Nuke Treaty
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: January 21, 2021, 23:30 IST
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is proposing to Russia a five-year extension of the New START treaty limiting the number of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear weapons, a U.S. official said Thursday.
The proposal was being communicated to Russian officials, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a matter not yet publicly announced by the administration.
The treaty is set to expire in February and is the last remaining agreement constraining U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons.
