US Oil Production Falls to Lowest of 11.2 Million Barrels Per Day Since October 2018
File photo: Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)
- Reuters NEW YORK
- Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
U.S. oil production fell last week to 11.2 million barrels per day, the lowest since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, distillate stockpiles climbed to the highest since September 2010, the data showed. Midwest distillate inventories rose to the highest on record, it said.
