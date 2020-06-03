WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Oil Production Falls to Lowest of 11.2 Million Barrels Per Day Since October 2018

File photo: Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

File photo: Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

Meanwhile, distillate stockpiles climbed to the highest since September 2010, the data showed.

  • Reuters NEW YORK
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
Share this:

U.S. oil production fell last week to 11.2 million barrels per day, the lowest since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, distillate stockpiles climbed to the highest since September 2010, the data showed. Midwest distillate inventories rose to the highest on record, it said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading