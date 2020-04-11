WORLD

1-MIN READ

US Overtakes Italy as Worst-hit Country in Coronavirus Pandemic, with 18,860 Deaths So Far: Report

Healthcare workers take patient into the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US. (Image: REUTERS)

Healthcare workers take patient into the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US. (Image: REUTERS)

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 18,860 people in the US, which also leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 503,594, said a count kept by the Johns Hopkins University.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 9:46 PM IST
The United States overtook Italy on Saturday to become the country with the largest death toll in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 18,860, people in the US, which also leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 503,594, by the Baltimore-based school's count.

Italy has registered 18,849 deaths according to an AFP tally based on official counts, but with a population of around 60 million it is less than a fifth the size of the US.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    6,634

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    7,529

    +768*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    652

    +137*  

  • Total DEATHS

    242

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,254,493

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,755,402

    +56,567

  • Cured/Discharged

    393,934

     

  • Total DEATHS

    106,975

    +4,291
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres