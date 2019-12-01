US Plane Crash Kills Nine Including Pilot, Injures Three in South Dakota, Says Report
The Federal Aviation Administration said that the Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine turboprop plane, crashed shortly after take-off approximately a mile from the Chamberlain airport and was carrying as many as 12 people.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Washington: A plane crash in the US state of South Dakota killed nine people, including two children, and injured three others on Saturday while a winter storm warning was in place, US media reported.
The Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine turboprop plane, crashed shortly after take-off approximately a mile from the Chamberlain airport and was carrying as many as 12 people, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Among the dead was the plane's pilot, NBC News reported, citing the Brule County state attorney's office. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet that it was "investigating today's crash of Pilatus PC-12 near Chamberlain, SD."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Takes Lead
- Dimple Kapadia's Mother Betty Kapadia Passes Away at 80
- I-League 2019-20: Chennai City FC Begin Title Defence Against Debutants TRAU FC
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 2 of Global Finals
- #BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage