US Police Sergeant Shot and Killed in Houston, Suspect in Custody

Houston: A Houston police officer was shot and killed on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Sgt. Christopher Brewster's death at a media briefing late Saturday. Police officials said in a tweet that the 32-year-old officer was shot around 6 pm.

At the briefing, Police Chief Art Acevedo said police received a call from a female victim who reported that her boyfriend was assaulting her and armed with two firearms. Police responding to the address didn't find the pair, but Brewster spotted them three streets away.

He was shot at and struck multiple times immediately after exiting his patrol vehicle, Acevedo said. Calling Brewster a hero, the police chief said the wounded sergeant relayed a description of the shooter.

Brewster died about a half-hour after the shooting, which Acevedo said was captured on body cameras.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Arturo Solis. He fled on foot, and responding officers saw him jumping fences. Solis was later captured at a school, the police chief said. Acevedo later said in a tweet that police recovered both firearms and other evidence discarded by the suspect.

It's unclear whether Solis had a lawyer to comment on his behalf. The police chief said Brewster graduated the police academy in 2010 and was promoted to sergeant in February. He's survived by his wife, parents and sisters.

