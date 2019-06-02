Take the pledge to vote

US Prepared to Talk to Iran 'With no Preconditions': Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the American effort to fundamentally reverse the 'malign' activity of the Islamic Republic will continue.

AFP

Updated:June 2, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
US Prepared to Talk to Iran 'With no Preconditions': Mike Pompeo
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Image: Reuters)
Bellinzona: Washington is willing to speak with Iran "with no preconditions", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday, but stressed his country would continue working to rein in Iran's "malign activity".

"We are prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions. We are ready to sit down with them," Pompeo told a joint news conference in Switzerland with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, adding however that "the American effort to fundamentally reverse the malign activity of this Islamic Republic, this revolutionary force, is going to continue."
Read full article
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

