US President Biden Calls for 'Exception' in Senate Rules to Pass Abortion Rights Law

US President Joe Biden on Thursday called for an “exception” to the Senate filibuster rule so that Democrats can pass an abortion rights law, reversing the recent Supreme Court decision.

The “exception to the filibuster” called for by Biden would allow Democrats to pass a law enshrining abortion access rights with their current thin majority and no Republican support. His call for the unusual legislative maneuver comes after the Supreme Court overturned decades of federal protection for abortion access.

