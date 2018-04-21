English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US President Donald Trump Might Visit Britain in July
A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May's office said officials were still working out the details of a visit by Trump after the Daily Mail, citing a British government source, said that dates in mid-July have been pencilled in.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
London: US President Donald Trump will visit Britain midway through 2018, possibly in July, British newspapers reported on Saturday, citing government sources in Washington and London.
Britain is keen to reinforce its "special relationship" with the United States as May's government prepares to leave the European Union, a divorce that will shape the country's standing in the world, but Trump has yet to visit London.
The Daily Telegraph quoted an unnamed official in the Trump administration as saying the president was looking at a visit to Britain in "late summer".
Many British voters have said that if the US President comes to Britain they would protest on a range of issues.
The US Embassy in London was not immediately available for comment on the reports.
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
