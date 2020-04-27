WORLD

1-MIN READ

US President Donald Trump Nominates Indian-American Manisha Singh as Unites States Envoy to OECD

Manisha Singh (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Manisha Singh (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Manisha Singh, who has previously served as the Acting Under Secretary of Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, will represent US in the America's next envoy to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 7:57 PM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump has nominated senior Indian-American diplomat Manisha Singh as America's next envoy to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development or OECD.

Manisha Singh, 49, is currently Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs at the State Department. Headquartered in Paris, France, the OECD is an intergovernmental economic organisation with 36 member countries to stimulate economic progress and world trade.

She previously served as the Acting Under Secretary of Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, and as a Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs at the State Department.

Singh also previously served as Deputy Chief Counsel to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

She was the Senior Fellow for International Economic Affairs at the American Foreign Policy Council and was a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

According to the White House, her private sector experience includes practicing law at multinational law firms and working in-house at an investment bank.

She earned an LL.M. in International Legal Studies from the American University Washington College of Law, a J.D. from the University of Florida College of Law, and a B.A. from the University of Miami. In addition, she studied at the University of Leiden Law School in the Netherlands.

