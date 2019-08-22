US President Donald Trump Ranked 4th Highest-paid Leader of The World, Here is The Complete List

In a recent list compiled by the financial website 24/7 Wall Street, the company has listed out the top-10 highest-paid leaders of the world. The list has been compiled after gathering information from organisations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the CIA World Factbook. As per the detailed list, the yearly earnings of world leaders far exceed the pay package of an average citizen of the respective country.

In addition, US President Donald Trump has stood fourth in the list of the highest-paid leaders of the world. While there is not a single leader from India in the list, here are the top-10 highest-paid world leaders:

1. Lee Hsien Loong: With an annual salary of $1,610,000 (approx. Rs 11.57 crore), Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong stood first in the list.

2. Carrie Lam: The Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam stood second in the list with an annual salary of $568,400 (approx. Rs 4.08 crore)

3. Ueli Maurer: Followed by Carrie Lam is Ueli Maurer, the President of the Swiss Confederation, who earns an annual salary of $482,958 (approx. Rs 3.47 crore)

4. Donald Trump: The president of the United States Donald Trump has bagged the fourth position in the list with an annual salary of $400,000 (approx. Rs 2.87 crore).

5. Scott Morrison: Following Donald Trump stands Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister of Australia, who has an annual salary of $378,415 (approx. Rs 2.71 crore).

6. Angela Merkel: at the sixth position stand the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, who has an annual salary of $369,727 (approx. Rs 2.65 crore)

7. Jacinda Ardern: Known for her political popularism, the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern stood at number 7 with an annual salary of $339,862 (approx. Rs 2.44 crore)

8. Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz: The President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz earns an annual salary of $330,000 (approx. Rs 2.37 crore) and stands at number 8.

9. Sebastian Kurz: At number 9 stands the Former Chancellor of Austria, Sebastian Kurz, who has an annual salary of $328,584 (approx. Rs 2.36 crore)

10. Xavier Bettel: The Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel stand at number 1 and earns an annual salary of $278,035 (approx. Rs 1.99 crore)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.