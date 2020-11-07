News18 Logo

US President-elect Biden to Address Nation from Hometown After Historic Win Over Trump

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Biden, 77, will make his address from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, and is scheduled to be joined by his running mate Kamala Harris, who is set to become the first female vice president in the nation's 244-year history.

US President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation Saturday at 8:00 pm (0100 GMT Sunday), his campaign announced after US networks projected the Democrat won the presidential race against Donald Trump.

Biden, 77, will make his address from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, and is scheduled to be joined by his running mate Kamala Harris, who is set to become the first female vice president in the nation's 244-year history.


