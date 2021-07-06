US President Joe Biden to Host PM Modi, Other Quad Leaders This Year

The US coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden will host a summit with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan this year and it should bring “decisive" commitments on vaccine diplomacy and infrastructure.

Campbell made the remarks at an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank.

Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, representatives for the four member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007. The Quad member states have been resolving to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

At the first summit of the grouping in March this year, PM Modi said the Quad has come of age and its agenda covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies makes it a force for global good. In his opening remarks, he had also talked about shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Recommended For You

“We are united by our democratic values, and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies makes the Quad a force for global good," he had said. The virtual summit was attended by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

President Joe Biden had earlier said that a “free and open Indo-Pacific is essential" to all and the US was committed to working with its partners and allies in the region to achieve stability. Biden had also described the Quad as a new mechanism to enhance cooperation and raise mutual ambition as the member states address accelerating climate change.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here