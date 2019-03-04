English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US President Trump Says Former Lawyer Cohen's Hearing May Have Contributed to North Korea Summit Failure
The US President's former lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen testified against him before the US House of Representatives at the same time as the Trump-Kim summit last week.
File photo of US President Donald Trump and his former attorney Michael Cohen (Reuters).
Loading...
Seoul: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Democrats' decision to interview his longtime fixer, lawyer Michael Cohen, on the same day as a meeting with Kim Jong Un may have contributed to the North Korea summit ending with no deal.
Trump and Kim met for the second time last week in Hanoi to try to negotiate a deal that would surrender some of North Korea's nuclear weapons arsenal in return for sanctions relief.
At the same time in Washington, former Trump aide Cohen was testifying before the US House of Representatives' Oversight Committee, accusing Trump of ordering his personal attorney to make threats for him about 500 times over the last 10 years.
"For the Democrats to interview in open hearings a convicted liar & fraudster, at the same time as the very important Nuclear Summit with North Korea, is perhaps a new low in American politics and may have contributed to the 'walk'," Trump said on Twitter, referring to his decision to walk away from what he previously said was a bad deal with Kim.
"Never done when a president is overseas. Shame!"
When asked about Cohen's testimony at a press conference on Thursday in Hanoi after Trump had abruptly decided to end the summit early, the president called the allegations "incorrect" and criticised the decision to have the hearing while he was away.
"I tried to watch as much as I could," Trump said. "I wasn’t able to watch too much because I’ve been a little bit busy, but I think having a fake hearing like that and having it in the middle of this very important summit is really a terrible thing."
South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for officials to try to find a way to restart talks between the North and the United States.
"I believe the North Korea-US dialogue will ultimately reach an agreement, but it is never desirable for the stalemate to continue for long," Moon told a meeting with top foreign policy and security aides on Monday.
The breakdown of the summit was a blow for Moon, who had hoped eased US sanctions would help lead to a restart of inter-Korean projects including a factory park, key to his vision for a pan-peninsula economic community.
Moon also told officials to explore ways to proceed with the inter-Korean initiatives "within the framework of sanctions".
Trump spoke to Moon after leaving Hanoi, asking him to play an "active role as mediator", according to Moon's spokesman.
The spokesman said on Sunday that South Korea would pursue "behind-the-scenes" meetings with the North, possibly including sending a special envoy to Pyongyang.
Trump and Kim met for the second time last week in Hanoi to try to negotiate a deal that would surrender some of North Korea's nuclear weapons arsenal in return for sanctions relief.
At the same time in Washington, former Trump aide Cohen was testifying before the US House of Representatives' Oversight Committee, accusing Trump of ordering his personal attorney to make threats for him about 500 times over the last 10 years.
"For the Democrats to interview in open hearings a convicted liar & fraudster, at the same time as the very important Nuclear Summit with North Korea, is perhaps a new low in American politics and may have contributed to the 'walk'," Trump said on Twitter, referring to his decision to walk away from what he previously said was a bad deal with Kim.
"Never done when a president is overseas. Shame!"
When asked about Cohen's testimony at a press conference on Thursday in Hanoi after Trump had abruptly decided to end the summit early, the president called the allegations "incorrect" and criticised the decision to have the hearing while he was away.
"I tried to watch as much as I could," Trump said. "I wasn’t able to watch too much because I’ve been a little bit busy, but I think having a fake hearing like that and having it in the middle of this very important summit is really a terrible thing."
South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for officials to try to find a way to restart talks between the North and the United States.
"I believe the North Korea-US dialogue will ultimately reach an agreement, but it is never desirable for the stalemate to continue for long," Moon told a meeting with top foreign policy and security aides on Monday.
The breakdown of the summit was a blow for Moon, who had hoped eased US sanctions would help lead to a restart of inter-Korean projects including a factory park, key to his vision for a pan-peninsula economic community.
Moon also told officials to explore ways to proceed with the inter-Korean initiatives "within the framework of sanctions".
Trump spoke to Moon after leaving Hanoi, asking him to play an "active role as mediator", according to Moon's spokesman.
The spokesman said on Sunday that South Korea would pursue "behind-the-scenes" meetings with the North, possibly including sending a special envoy to Pyongyang.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Herath Ahead of Mahashivratri, Wishes Pour In From Across Country
- Trailers of the Week: Akshay Kumar Wields Sword in Kesari, Sophie Turner is Fierce in Dark Phoenix
- Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Flaunt Their Rings on Instagram, Netizens Wonder If They're Engaged
- Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 is Priced Rs 8,999 Onwards; Will Battle With Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- Tesla Model Y to be Unveiled on March 14, says Elon Musk
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results