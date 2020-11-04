US Election 2020 Result Live Updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Battle Expected to Give Highest Voter Turnout in a Century as First Polls Close in Indiana, Kentucky

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Democratic candidate Joe Biden today said if he was elected to power, "there will be no red states or blue states, just the United States". Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Biden on Tuesday ended their most divisive and bitter election campaign with fervent appeals on social media to the undecided Americans to vote for them as they pledged to take the country out of the woods. The November 3 presidential election has been billed as one of the most divisive in recent American history. The election is already setting records for turnout, and perhaps no two candidates are more at odds over the future of the country and the direction they want to take it in.
Trump, 74, toured the key voting battlegrounds of Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Monday while his 77-year-old rival campaigned in Pennsylvania and Ohio, urging Americans to back them in the race for the White House. "To all of our supporters: thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have been there from the beginning, and I will never let you down. Your hopes are my hopes, your dreams are my dreams, and your future is what I am fighting for every single day!" Trump tweeted past mid-night. "A vote for Sleepy Joe Biden is a vote to give control of government over to Globalists, Communists, Socialists, and Wealthy Liberal Hypocrites who want to silence, censor, cancel, and punish you. Get out and VOTE #MAGA tomorrow!" the president wrote in another tweet, attacking Biden.