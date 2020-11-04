News18 Logo

US Election 2020 Result Live Updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Battle Expected to Give Highest Voter Turnout in a Century as First Polls Close in Indiana, Kentucky

News18.com | November 4, 2020, 5:03 IST
Event Highlights

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Democratic candidate Joe Biden today said if he was elected to power, "there will be no red states or blue states, just the United States". Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Biden on Tuesday ended their most divisive and bitter election campaign with fervent appeals on social media to the undecided Americans to vote for them as they pledged to take the country out of the woods. The November 3 presidential election has been billed as one of the most divisive in recent American history. The election is already setting records for turnout, and perhaps no two candidates are more at odds over the future of the country and the direction they want to take it in.

Trump, 74, toured the key voting battlegrounds of Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Monday while his 77-year-old rival campaigned in Pennsylvania and Ohio, urging Americans to back them in the race for the White House. "To all of our supporters: thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have been there from the beginning, and I will never let you down. Your hopes are my hopes, your dreams are my dreams, and your future is what I am fighting for every single day!" Trump tweeted past mid-night. "A vote for Sleepy Joe Biden is a vote to give control of government over to Globalists, Communists, Socialists, and Wealthy Liberal Hypocrites who want to silence, censor, cancel, and punish you. Get out and VOTE #MAGA tomorrow!" the president wrote in another tweet, attacking Biden.
Nov 4, 2020 5:03 (IST)

US Election 2020 Result: When and Where to Follow Minute-by-Minute Updates from India

For us back home, the US Presidential elections 2020 hold importance in many way. So if you're sitting at home, and want to keenly follow the poll results minute by minute, despite the time…

Nov 4, 2020 5:03 (IST)

US Election Results 2020: Millions of Americans lined up to add their votes to more than 100 million early ballots Tuesday as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden awaited their fates after offering sharply divergent visions for the future amid a Covid-19 pandemic that shows no sign of abating. At the end of what has been a remarkably stable race, the President crossed the finish line after a frenetic sprint across the battleground states, during which he continued to undermine the integrity of the election by falsely raising the specter of cheating in the possible tipping point state of Pennsylvania. He painted a dark portrait of what America could look like under a Biden administration, claiming that the former vice president would trigger an economic collapse with extended lockdowns to stamp out the virus. READ MORE

Nov 4, 2020 5:01 (IST)

US Election Results 2020: President Trump Leading in Indiana, Early Votes Say| US President Donald Trump is leading in Kentucky, which has eight electoral votes, and Indiana, which has 11 electoral votes, first polls show.

Nov 4, 2020 4:56 (IST)

More Than 100 Million Americans Voted Ahead of Election Day | More than 100 million Americans cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's Election Day, according to the US Elections Project watchdog, a record figure largely attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. The ballots, which were mailed in, deposited in drop boxes or cast at polling stations ahead of Tuesday, represent more than 72% of the total number of ballots cast in the 2016 election, according to the tally by the watchdog based at the University of Florida.

Nov 4, 2020 4:52 (IST)

Trump Watching Poll Results from White House's East Wing | President Donald Trump is following the results from East Wing of the White House tonight with his staffers and family, according to the White House communications director said, according to CNN.  Farah hinted that the president would make a public appearance from the White House tonight irrespective of what happens.  “I don’t want to get ahead of anything, but I think you might end up hearing from him tonight," she was quoted as saying.

Nov 4, 2020 4:44 (IST)

First Polls Close in Parts of Indiana and Kentucky | Voting closes in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 6 pm ET (4:30 am IST), but only the areas of those states that are situated within the Eastern time zone, Vox reported. Voting in the Central time areas of Indiana and Kentucky close at 7 pm ET, or 6 pm local time

Nov 4, 2020 4:43 (IST)
 

Opinions on Covid-19 Pandemic Response Divide Voters: CNN Exit Poll | Opinions on Covid-19 pandemic divide voters based on political leanings, according to CNN’s exit poll. “President Donald Trump's supporters are far more likely to call the economy their top issue (about 6 in 10 of the President's supporters say so) than to cite coronavirus (just 5% feel that way), while among former Vice President Joe Biden's supporters, more cite coronavirus (around 3 in 10) than the economy (about 1 in 10),” the exit poll said. It noted that roughly 7 in 10 Trump backers say rebuilding the economy should be the nation's priority over containing the spread of the coronavirus. “While among Biden supporters, nearly 8 in 10 go the other way, saying that containing the coronavirus should be the bigger priority,” it added.

Nov 4, 2020 4:35 (IST)

US Election Day Unfolds Smoothly, So Far Defying Fears of Disruption |Americans by the millions waited patiently to cast ballots at libraries, schools and arenas across the country on Tuesday, in an orderly show of civic duty that belied the deep tensions of one of the most polarizing presidential campaigns in US history. The face masks worn by many voters and the sight of boarded-up stores in some city centers were reminders of two big issues shaping the 2020 election, with COVID-19 still ravaging parts of the country after a summer of sometimes violence-marred protests against police brutality and racism.  In New York City, some voting lines snaked around blocks, but in many places, from Los Angeles to Detroit and Atlanta, lines were short or non-existent, Reuters reported. Poll workers guessed this was due to an unprecedented wave of early voting. More than 100 million ballots were cast before Election Day, a new record.

Nov 4, 2020 4:28 (IST)

Almost Half of Early Voters Were in Battleground States | Young voters made up a larger share of the pre-Election Day vote compared to 2016 in a dozen of the most hotly contested states, where almost half of the 100 million early ballots were cast -- and which will most likely decide whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden wins. For example, according to Florida's 2020 pre-Election Day vote, Democrats have a one-point edge over Republicans in pre-election votes. Four years ago, that gap was two-points. Exit polls showed a one-point lead for Republicans after Election Day voting, on par with the final results. Voters in Florida under 30 made up 12% of the early vote.  Both campaigns have focused their efforts on courting Hispanic voters in the Sunshine State. They currently represent almost 17% of early voters -- the second largest share of voters behind White voters at roughly 66%. In 2016, Latino voters made up approximately 18% of Florida's voters overall, according to exit polls.

Nov 4, 2020 4:21 (IST)

'Winning is Easy. Losing is Never Easy, Not for Me': Trump Predicts Victory, But Acknowledges He Could Lose | Supporters cheered and applauded President Donald Trump at his campaign headquarters, where he visited Tuesday to thank dozens of staffers working to get him reelected. Trump predicted his victory, but acknowledged he could lose. “I think we’re going to have a great night, but it’s politics and it’s elections and you never know,” Trump said. He said his campaign was doing well in states like Florida, Arizona and Texas. He noted the importance of winning Pennsylvania. “Winning is easy. Losing is never easy,” he said. “Not for me it's not.” READ MORE

Nov 4, 2020 4:19 (IST)

Wall Street Jumps 2% as Americans Head to Polls | Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Tuesday as investors bet that one of the country's most divisive presidential races could end with a clear victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus. All 11 major S&P indexes were up in morning trading, led by financial, healthcare and industrial stocks as investors also reined in some of the bets on post-vote volatility that dominated in recent weeks. Not all of the infrastructure and other stocks which analysts have identified as likely winners from a Democrat sweep were up, with marijuana and renewable energy companies down, some as much as 4%. The lead for Biden in national opinion polls, however, has raised expectations for a decisive outcome in Tuesday's election and a post-election stimulus package that would make good on his promises of infrastructure spending.

Nov 4, 2020 4:17 (IST)

I Will Never Break My Word to You: Biden | “President's got a lot of things backwards but the people are going to going to decide who gets to be President. We have an enormous opportunity, we will be overcome the virus, rebuild the middle class. Middle class built the country and unions built the middle. If you elect me, there will be no red states or blue states, just the United States. We choose hope over fear, truth over lies, science over fiction. I promise you, I will never break my word to you,” Joe Biden said in Philly in election day pitch.

Nov 4, 2020 4:09 (IST)

ALSO READ | 'From Here to White House, With the Grace of God:' Biden Signs Childhood Home Wall on Election Day

The intimate moment in the house was actually a repeat of a time on the campaign trail in 2008 when he signed a bedroom wall here during his second presidential bid, one that ended early but led to…

Nov 4, 2020 4:08 (IST)

Securing Senate Majority Crucial | Senators confirm administration nominees, including the Cabinet, and can propel or stall the White House agenda. With Republicans now controlling the chamber, 53-47, three or four seats will determine party control, depending on who wins the presidency because the vice president can break a tie. Republicans are fighting to hold on to their slim majority against Democratic candidates who are challenging President Donald Trump's allies across a vast political map. Both parties see paths to victory, but the outcome might not be known on election night. From New England to the Deep South and from the Midwest to the Mountain West, Republican incumbents are defending seats in states once considered long shots for Democrats.

Nov 4, 2020 4:06 (IST)

Donald Trump Touts Economic Success as Voting Continues in Record Numbers | US President Donald Trump said in a tweet today - "Under my Administration, our ECONOMY is growing at the fastest rate EVER at 33.1%. Next year will be the GREATEST ECONOMIC YEAR in American History!"

Nov 4, 2020 4:04 (IST)

‘One-third Voters Called Economy Their Most Critical Issue’: CNN Exit Poll | Voters are split over key issues in their vote for president, as per the preliminary results of a CNN exit poll. “About one-third called the economy their most critical issue, while roughly 1 in 5 citing racial inequality and about 1 in 6 named the coronavirus pandemic as most important to their vote. Roughly 1 in 10 each cited health care policy and crime and violence as their top issue,” CNN reported. The exit poll said that even though more picked the economy over coronavirus as their most crucial factor in in choosing a candidate, a narrow majority say that the nation's priority now should be containing the coronavirus over rebuilding the economy.

Nov 4, 2020 4:04 (IST)

Voters Say Pandemic Top Issue in Election: AP | With the coronavirus now surging anew, voters ranked the pandemic and the economy as top concerns in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate. Voters were especially likely to call the public health crisis the nations most important issue, with the economy following close behind. Fewer named health care, racism, law enforcement, immigration or climate change. After eight months and 232,000 deaths, the candidates faced a dissatisfied electorate. Many voters said they have been personally affected by the virus. Roughly 6 in 10 said the country is going in the wrong direction. The survey found that Trump's leadership loomed large in voters' decision-making. Nearly two-thirds of voters said their vote was about Trump either for him or against him.

Nov 4, 2020 4:04 (IST)

Trump vs Biden: America Picks Next President | Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday ended their most divisive and bitter election campaign with fervent appeals on social media to the undecided Americans to vote for them as they pledged to take the country out of the woods. The November 3 has been touted as one of the most divisive in recent American history. The election is already setting records for turnout.

US Election 2020 Result Live Updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Battle Expected to Give Highest Voter Turnout in a Century as First Polls Close in Indiana, Kentucky
A voter deposits his advance ballot in a dropbox Tuesday (AP)

The Republican Party in a tweet said, “Let's Make America Great Again and re-elect our fantastic president! We made history together four years ago, and tomorrow we're going to make history once again,” the ruling party said. Biden, the former US vice president, said he was "running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president." "I will work with Democrats and Republicans, and I'll work as hard for those who don't support me as for those who do.

"Because that's the job of a president," he wrote. He pointed out that under President Trump, over "230,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, 30 million people have lost hours, paychecks, or jobs and nearly one in five small businesses have closed." "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" Biden asked the voters.

If elected as president, Bien said he will rebuild the infrastructure, combat climate change and create millions of good-paying and union jobs. "It's time to build back better together," Biden said.

National polls suggest a firm lead for Biden in Tuesday's election. But his lead is narrower in the handful of states that could decide the result.

Nearly 99 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century. To be elected president, a candidate must win at least 270 votes in what is called the Electoral College. Each US state gets a certain number of votes partly based on its population and there are a total of 538 up for grabs on Tuesday.

The election comes amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. The US has recorded more cases and more deaths than any other country worldwide, reporting more than 81,000 new infections on Sunday alone. The US has reported over 231,500 deaths and more than 9,292,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker, making the country the worst-hit nation from the deadly virus.

The US economy saw record-breaking 33 per cent growth in the third financial quarter of this year, following a record 31 per cent contraction in the second quarter due to the huge damage inflicted by the pandemic.

