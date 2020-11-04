US Election 2020 Result Live Updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Battle Expected to Give Highest Voter Turnout in a Century as First Polls Close in Indiana, Kentucky

A voter deposits his advance ballot in a dropbox Tuesday (AP)



The Republican Party in a tweet said, “Let's Make America Great Again and re-elect our fantastic president! We made history together four years ago, and tomorrow we're going to make history once again,” the ruling party said. Biden, the former US vice president, said he was "running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president." "I will work with Democrats and Republicans, and I'll work as hard for those who don't support me as for those who do.



"Because that's the job of a president," he wrote. He pointed out that under President Trump, over "230,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, 30 million people have lost hours, paychecks, or jobs and nearly one in five small businesses have closed." "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" Biden asked the voters.



If elected as president, Bien said he will rebuild the infrastructure, combat climate change and create millions of good-paying and union jobs. "It's time to build back better together," Biden said.



National polls suggest a firm lead for Biden in Tuesday's election. But his lead is narrower in the handful of states that could decide the result.



Nearly 99 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century. To be elected president, a candidate must win at least 270 votes in what is called the Electoral College. Each US state gets a certain number of votes partly based on its population and there are a total of 538 up for grabs on Tuesday.



The election comes amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. The US has recorded more cases and more deaths than any other country worldwide, reporting more than 81,000 new infections on Sunday alone. The US has reported over 231,500 deaths and more than 9,292,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker, making the country the worst-hit nation from the deadly virus.



The US economy saw record-breaking 33 per cent growth in the third financial quarter of this year, following a record 31 per cent contraction in the second quarter due to the huge damage inflicted by the pandemic.