US Election 2020 Voting Live Updates: Polls Open in New York, New Jersey and Virginia

Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris urges people find their polling places and go out to vote wearing masks.
Election Day is here, and polling places across the country are starting to open. Mask up and find your polling place at https://t.co/VbrfuqVy9P.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020
Joe Biden exhorts people to vote in a tweet.
It’s Election Day. Go vote, America!— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020
99 Million+ Early Votes Already Cast | More than 99 million early votes had already been cast in person or by mail as of Monday night, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, a record-setting pace fueled by intense interest in the election and concerns about voting in person on Election Day during a pandemic. The number was equal to 72.3% of the entire turnout in 2016 and represents about 40% of all Americans who are legally eligible to vote.
Tensions in Times Square | In New York City, the Macy's department store and the skyscraper that houses the Trump-favored Fox News channel were among the buildings that were boarded up. On Rodeo Drive, one of the most expensive shopping streets in California's Beverley Hills, staff stripped the display windows at Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels of their jewels. "Hopefully this is all for nothing," Kathy Gohari, vice president of the Rodeo Drive Committee, the merchants association, said on Monday as she watched workers nail plywood over luxury storefronts. Still, fists, eggs and expletives have already flown in New York City's Times Square in recent days among ardent Trump fans, Democrats and adherents of the anti-fascism movement known as antifa.
Watching out for Voter Intimidation | The American Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights groups said they were watching closely for signs of voter intimidation. The ACLU's Georgia affiliate deployed around 300 lawyers across the state at about 50 potential "hot spots" for voting trouble on Tuesday, including 15 polling places in Atlanta. The US Justice Department's Civil Rights Division is deploying staff to 18 states to monitor for voter intimidation and suppression, including in some battleground counties and in cities shaken by civil unrest this year. Police and business owners said they were taking precautions to protect property, with memories still fresh of sometimes violent protests over racial injustice in many cities over the summer.
Americans to Vote with Faces Masked, Stores Boarded up | Millions of Americans will cast ballots in an Election Day unlike any other, braving the threat of Covid-19 and the potential for violence and intimidation after one of the most polarizing presidential races in US history. In and around polling places across the country, reminders of a 2020 election year shaped by pandemic, civil unrest and bruising political partisanship will greet voters, although more than 90 million ballots have been already submitted in an unprecedented wave of early voting. Some voters in major US cities will see businesses boarded up as a precaution against politically motivated vandalism, an extraordinary sight on Election Day in the United States, where voting is typically peaceful in the modern era.
Republicans, Democrats Prepared with Lawyers amid Threats of Legal Battles | Even before Election Day, the 2020 race was the most litigated in memory. President Donald Trump is promising more to come. The candidates and parties have enlisted prominent lawyers with ties to Democratic and Republican administrations should that litigation take on a new urgency if a narrow margin in a battleground state becomes the difference between another four years for Trump or a Joe Biden administration. Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn't settle the contest. But this year, there is a near presumption that legal fights will ensue and that only a definitive outcome is likely to forestall them.
Republican Control Of Senate At Stake | Control of the Senate is a razor-close proposition in the election, as Republicans fight to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic candidates confronting the president’s allies across a vast political map. Both parties see paths to victory, and the outcome might not be known on election night. From New England to the Deep South, the Midwest to the Mountain West, Republican senators are defending seats in states once considered long shots for Democrats. Washingtons handling of the Covid-19 crisis, the economic fallout and the nation’s uneasy mood are all on the ballot.
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Mocks Trump | Iran’s supreme leader mocked America’s presidential election in a televised address, quoting President Donald Trump’s own baseless claims about voter fraud to criticize the vote as Tehran marked the 1979 US Embassy hostage crisis. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated a long-standing Iranian position that it didn’t matter whether Trump or Joe Biden wins the vote, but the stakes couldn’t be higher for the Islamic Republic. Another four years could see Trump’s maximum-pressure campaigns further expand as it crushes the Iranian economy and stops Tehran from openly selling its crude oil abroad. Biden meanwhile has said he would consider re-entering Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, providing possible relief to the beleaguered Iranian rial.
Trump Thanks Supporters | Donald Trump tweets expressing gratitude to his supporters. He writes, "...Your future is what I am fighting for every single day!"
To all of our supporters: thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have been there from the beginning, and I will never let you down. Your hopes are my hopes, your dreams are my dreams, and your future is what I am fighting for every single day! https://t.co/gsFSghkmdM pic.twitter.com/fLek4keQ1t— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
Will Work Equally Hard for Supporters & Others: Biden | Democratic nominee Joe Biden promises to work with both Democrats and Republicans, vowing to work for both those who support him and others.
I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020
I will work with Democrats and Republicans, and I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as for those who do.
Because that’s the job of a president.
Irrespective of Winner, India-US Relationship to Remain Strong | Irrespective of the outcome of the US presidential election, America's strategic relationship with India is expected to maintain the current momentum , policy documents and remarks from the two campaigns indicate. President Donald Trump has emerged as the best friend of India at the White House taking the relationship to a new level. Former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, has a strong track record of being an ardent advocate of a strong India-US relationship. From playing a key role in the passage of India-US civil nuclear deal during a Republican administration to setting up the goal of a $500 billion in bilateral trade, Biden has strong ties with Indian leadership across the aisle and has a large number of Indian Americans within his close circuit.
According to Pre-poll Surveys, Biden will be Next President | If we go by the pre-election polls that track the preference of registered voters, it seems Democrat nominee Joe Biden has an edge over current US president Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential election. According to the latest CNN poll of polls, Biden is 10 percentage points ahead of Donald Trump in national polling average. The national polling average of Joe Biden is at 52% while Donald Trump looks way behind at 42%. Read more
Kamala Harris' Ancestral TN Village in Performs Special Pooja for Her Victory | “It’s our last day to get out the vote before the election. That’s why I’m in Bethlehem, PA for a drive-in rally with the voters and volunteers who are going to help win this battleground state,” tweeted Democratic vice-president candidate Kamala Harris on Monday, a few hours before the voting was to end in the US election. But several thousand miles away in a small agriculture village in Tamil Nadu, people came together to pray for her victory. Though a majority of them may not have seen Harris, it did not matter as her family hails from the Thulasendrapuram village in Mannargudi Taluk of Tiruvarur district. Read B Sivakumar's report
US President Donald Trump posts a video on Twitter urging people to vote:
VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!pic.twitter.com/85ySh1KYkh— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
NYC Mayor Assures Readiness for All Challenges | New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he has spoken with Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and there is no specific reports or specific threats of violence at this point. "Everyone, of course, is concerned about the election results and what plays out after. But I want to emphasise, at this moment, we don't see a specific challenge. We are ready for all sorts of challenges. A lot of preparation has been happening over the last few weeks," de Blasio said during a press conference.
Security Tightened, 600 National Guard Troops Designated | Security has been tightened at the White House and major commercial avenues across the US, with retailers boarding up their stores to head off any damages as America braced for possible unrest and violence in a bitter and divisive presidential race. Vital government installations are on high alert while the Secret Service has fortified the White House. A "non-scalable" wall has been temporarily erected around the sprawling presidential complex ahead of the voting on Tuesday. About 600 National Guard troops have also been designated to help respond to protests around the country if requested.