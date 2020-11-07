Hillary Clinton, Justin Trudeau Congratulate Joe Biden as He Towers Donald Trump in US Presidential Race

Joe Biden emerged as the 46th President of the United States on Friday after Democrats grabbed 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House, defeating incumbent Donald Trump in the race. With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, the 77-year-old former Vice-president closed in on the presidency as he eclipsed Trump in Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia, three key battleground states in the US.

Biden broke the record for most votes received by a presidential candidate, amassing more than 70 million. The record was held by Barack Obama, who received 69,498,516 votes in the 2008 election when he beat John McCain, the Republican senator from Arizona.

Soon after Biden was announced as the new POTUS, congratulatory messages from world leaders poured in. President Justin Trudeau of neighbouring Canada greeted Biden for his historic win and said, "Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both."

Congratulating Biden and Kamala Harris, Democrat Hillary Clinton said, "The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together."

Irish prime minister Micheal Martin on Saturday hailed Irish-American Democrat Joe Biden as "president-elect" of the United States and a friend of his ancestral homeland.

"I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden," the Irish leader said on Twitter, moments after US networks declared Biden the winner of the bitter White House race over President Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!" Martin added.

Former US President Bill Clinton extended his wishes as he said, "America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!"

Germany hailed the 'new start' in transatlantic ties after Biden win. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz extended his greetings on Twitter saying, "Congratulations, Mr. President-elect @JoeBiden."

The US election results based on the projections were announced on the third full day after the polls amid a soaring sense of anxiety among Americans and a final-hour verbal slugfest between Biden and Trump, who hit the integrity of the electoral procedure calling it "fraud".

Meanwhile, Biden spent the last few hours trying to ease tensions and project a more traditional image of presidential leadership. After participating in a coronavirus briefing, he declared that “each ballot must be counted.”