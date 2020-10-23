US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Trump Defends Climate Change Record With Attack on India and Russia; Biden Warns of 'Dark Covid Winter' Ahead

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Joe Biden assailed President Donald Trump as having no plan to stop a "dark winter" of coronavirus deaths as they sparred in their last head-to-head clash 12 days before the election. With more people dead in the United States than in any other country, Trump insisted that Covid-19 would soon go away through medical breakthroughs and pointed to his own recovery since his first debate.
Donald Trump said the Barack Obama administration left him a “mess” to deal with in terms of tempering relations between the United States and North Korea. Trump said during the debate that he had warded off a war that could have threatened millions of lives. Biden said Trump had “legitimized” a “thug” by meeting with and forging a relationship with Kim.
‘I Ran Because You Did a Poor Job as VP’: Trump | US President Trump says he ran for president because Joe Biden did a "poor job" as vice president. "If I thought you did a good job, I would have never run." Biden replies: "The character of the country is on the ballot. Our character is on the ballot. Look at us closely."
After the first Trump-Biden debate in September devolved into a chaotic shouting match, moderators said they would mute each candidate's microphone to allow the other to speak without interruption for…
Oct 23, 2020 8:12 (IST)
‘I'm the Least Racist Person in This Room’: Trump |“Abraham Lincoln over here is the most racist president we’ve ever had," Biden says after President Trump asserts that no president has done more for Black people than Trump with the possible exception of Lincoln. President Trump: "I'm the least racist person in this room."
Oct 23, 2020 8:06 (IST)
Trump has sought since last year to portray Biden as corruptly involved with his son Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine and China, although an investigation by the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee turned up no evidence to support that allegation. In fact, the only result has been Trump's impeachment last year by the House of Representatives for pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden. “Look for Trump to bring that up during the debate in an attempt to rattle Biden. He did not have much success last time: When he mentioned Hunter's illegal drug use,” Biden said he was proud of his son's efforts to overcome addiction. Trump and his children have been accused of conflicts of interest of their own since he entered the White House, most involving the family's real estate and hotel businesses in the United States and abroad.
Oct 23, 2020 8:05 (IST)
‘It’s Criminal’: Biden on Trump’s Immigration Policy |“Kids were ripped from their parents’ arms, and now they can't find their parents. Those kids are alone. With nowhere to go. It’s criminal,” Democrat Joe Biden attacks US President Trump on immigration policy.
Oct 23, 2020 7:57 (IST)
Supreme Court Could Become a Flash Point |While it is not listed as one of the debate's official topics, the Supreme Court could become a flash point. Trump's third nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, is on track to win Senate confirmation to the high court next week, likely locking in a 6-3 conservative majority for years to come. Biden has been under pressure to explain whether he supports a proposal by some Democrats to expand the nine seats on the court to dilute the influence of those conservatives. Biden said earlier on Thursday he would support a bipartisan commission to consider the issue.
Oct 23, 2020 7:55 (IST)
On Immigration | President Donald Trump on immigration said, "Catch and Release" under Obama and Biden was a total disaster. Responding to that charge, Biden slammed Trump administration's “criminal” family separations on US border.
Oct 23, 2020 7:52 (IST)
‘Character of the Country is on The Ballot’: Biden |“Equality and justice — the American creed. We have never lived up to it, but we’ve never stopped trying — until this President,” Democrat Joe Biden said. “You know who I am. You know who he is. The character of the country is on the ballot. Look at us closely,” Biden added.
Oct 23, 2020 7:44 (IST)
‘Any Country That Interferes In American Elections Will Pay A Price’: Biden | Democratic White House challenger Joe Biden warned in his final debate with Donald Trump on Thursday any country that interferes in the US election "will pay a price" if he is elected. "I made it clear that any country, no matter who it is, if it interferes with American elections will pay a price. They will pay a price," Biden said.
Oct 23, 2020 7:42 (IST)
Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden held their final debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday evening, with less than two weeks to go before the presidential election. Here’s a list of topics that were most discussed during the Trump-Biden debate.
Biden Takes a Swipe at Trump's Relationship with North Korea's Kim Jong Un | President Trump, talking about his ties with Kim Jong Un, said, "We have a very good relationship, and there is no war." Joe Biden responding to President Trump touting about having a good relationship with Kim Jong Un, said, “We had a good relationship with Hitler until he invaded Europe.” Biden added, “President Trump's ‘good buddy is a thug.’”
Oct 23, 2020 7:34 (IST)
“He doesn't want to talk about the substantive issues. It's not about his family and my family. It's about your family, and your family is hurting badly,” Democrat Joe Biden said during the final debate in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: NBC News
Oct 23, 2020 7:31 (IST)
'I Caught Covid-19. I Learned a Lot': Trump |Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden held their final debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday evening, with less than two weeks to go before the Nov. 3 presidential election. To avoid a rerun of their first contentious debate, in which Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden, each candidate’s microphone was switched off while his opponent made a statement on a topic. NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker was moderating. Welker asked how each candidate would lead the country out of the pandemic crisis Trump: "We're fighting it and we're fighting it hard… We’re rounding the corner. It’s going away.” Trump: "I caught it. I learned a lot … We have to recover. We can't close up our nation." Biden: "If you hear nothing else I say tonight hear this ... Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of United States of America."
Oct 23, 2020 7:28 (IST)
Trump, Biden Trade Barbs | US President and Republican Party's nominee Trump says,"I've been congratulated by heads of many countries on what we've been able to do." Democratic Party's Joe Biden says,"A renowned journal called his response absolutely tragic."
Oct 23, 2020 7:14 (IST)
Biden Attacks Trump over Covid-19 | “220,000 deaths. If you hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this: Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain President of the United States,” Joe Biden said.
Oct 23, 2020 7:11 (IST)
Microphones to be Muted for Two Minutes |On Monday, the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced new rules under which it will mute microphones for two minutes of the rival speakers so as to give them uninterrupted opening remarks during the final debate being held in Nashville,Tennessee. The decision to mute microphones comes after a chaotic first presidential debate that saw the two candidates interrupting each other repeatedly.
Oct 23, 2020 7:10 (IST)
Final Trump-Biden Presidential Debate Underway | US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are face-to-face in their final presidential debate, just less than two weeks ahead of the crucial presidential elections on November 3. A planned second debate on October15 was cancelled after 74-year-old Trump refused to do a virtual face-off with 77-year-old Biden despite concerns over the president's COVID-19 diagnosis. The two rivals instead attended town halls on competing television networks. Trump and Biden fiercely clashed over a number of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, racism, economy and climate, during the first presidential debate last month, marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations.
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their final presidential campaign debate in the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
After a strikingly bitter first debate, the tone initially changed, with the debate organizers empowered to mute the candidates' microphones. Trying to hold on to his sizeable lead in the polls, Biden was keen to keep the debate focused on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Trump's demeanor changed in the first moments of the debate, with the normally combative tycoon speaking of his son's Covid diagnosis and not immediately going on attack. But Trump was soon dusting off smear tactics he used against Hillary Clinton four years ago.
As he had signalled he would do before the debate, Trump raised murky accusations that Biden profited from corrupt business relationships involving his son Hunter during the years that he served as vice president under Barack Obama. "I think you owe an explanation to the American people," Trump charged -- to which Biden responded that he had never received "a penny" from foreign sources in his life.
Whether the showdown at Belmont University in the country music capital can really shift the election is itself up for debate. Some 45 million Americans are estimated to have joined an unprecedented wave of early voting and polls indicate that almost all voters have already firmly made up their minds. Biden is steadily ahead, with the Quinnipiac University national poll putting him up at 51 percent to Trump's 41.
But the sheer ferocity of an election that has seen a country at its most divided in decades made the debate anything but predictable. The first 90-minute Trump-Biden debate on September 29 erupted into an almost non-stop flurry of interruptions, insults and near-shouting.
A majority of the disruption came from Trump. At one point, Biden turned to the president and told him to "shut up." A second debate planned for October 15 was cancelled after Trump came down with Covid-19 and declined to take part in a virtual debate. This time, moderator Kristen Welker, a White House correspondent for NBC News, was armed with a mute button to ensure that each man can speak uninterrupted during portions reserved for statements.
But Trump showed his willingness to play hardball by inviting as a guest to the debate Tony Bobunlinski, who says he was a former business associate of Hunter Biden and believes Joe Biden profited from his son's business in China. Biden has denied any wrongdoing and calls the reports about his son a last-ditch attempt to change the course of the election with dirty tricks.
The Biden campaign in a statement noted that the former vice president -- unlike Trump -- has released his tax returns and pointed to a recent New York Times report that Trump has a secret bank account in China. "This is a desperate, pathetic farce executed by a flailing campaign with no rationale for putting our country through another four years of hell," campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said.
Trump was impeached last year by the House of Representatives for abusing his office in pursuit of compromising dirt on Biden's family. He is also accused of multiple sex crimes and has seen numerous key associates during his presidency go to prison or be indicted.