US Presidential Elections: Joe Biden's Son Hunter to Step Down from Chinese Board

Hunter Biden's business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with Donald Trump and his allies pressing corruption allegations against him and his father.

Associated Press

Updated:October 13, 2019, 8:13 PM IST
Joe Biden
File photo of former US Vice President Joe Biden.

Washington: Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity firm. That's according to a statement from Biden's attorney, George Mesires.

Hunter Biden's business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with President Donald Trump and his allies pressing unproven corruption allegations against Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a statement posted on Medium and first reported by Bloomberg News, Mesires says Hunter Biden intends to resign from the board of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co. by October 31.

The attorney says Hunter Biden pledges to avoid conflicts of interest should his father be elected president. Hunter Biden will also continue to keep his father out of his business affairs.

