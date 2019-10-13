US Presidential Elections: Joe Biden's Son Hunter to Step Down from Chinese Board
Hunter Biden's business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with Donald Trump and his allies pressing corruption allegations against him and his father.
File photo of former US Vice President Joe Biden.
Washington: Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity firm. That's according to a statement from Biden's attorney, George Mesires.
Hunter Biden's business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with President Donald Trump and his allies pressing unproven corruption allegations against Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
In a statement posted on Medium and first reported by Bloomberg News, Mesires says Hunter Biden intends to resign from the board of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co. by October 31.
The attorney says Hunter Biden pledges to avoid conflicts of interest should his father be elected president. Hunter Biden will also continue to keep his father out of his business affairs.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Such a Cute Ma Sita': People Can't Get Enough of Little Girl Dancing to Drum Beats
- Pune Electric Bus Seen Charging Through a Generator – That Runs on Diesel: Watch Video
- ‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference