US Prevents UN Security Council Vote on Covid-19 Pandemic Resolution, Say Diplomats

A worker erects a sign informing people that the United Nations Headquarters will be temporarily closed for tours due to the spread of coronavirus in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US,(Reuters)

A worker erects a sign informing people that the United Nations Headquarters will be temporarily closed for tours due to the spread of coronavirus in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US,(Reuters)

The text, under negotiation since March, called for a worldwide cessation of hostilities in conflict zones so governments can address the pandemic.

  • AFP United Nations
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 11:07 PM IST
The United States on Friday prevented a vote in the UN Security Council on a resolution on the coronavirus pandemic, apparently because it made implicit mention of the World Health Organization, diplomats said.

The text, under negotiation since March, called for a worldwide cessation of hostilities in conflict zones so governments can address the pandemic.

The United States blocked a procedure that would have led to a vote on the resolution, the diplomats said.

President Donald Trump has been sharply critical of the WHO over what he calls its mishandling of the global health crisis and suspended US funding of the UN agency.

