US Protests: Iran Urges Washington to 'Stop Violence Against Its Own People'

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

In Iran, which has in the recent past violently put down nationwide demonstrations by killing hundreds, arresting thousands and disrupting internet access to the outside world, state television has repeatedly aired images of the US unrest.

Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi urged the US government and police to stop the violence against their own people during a press conference in Tehran on Monday.

"To American officials and police! Stop violence against your people and let them breathe," Mousavi said and also sent a message to the American people that "the world is standing with you". He added that Iran is saddened to see "the violence the U.S. police have recently" set off.


