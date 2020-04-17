WORLD

1-MIN READ

US Provides Nearly $5.9 Million in Health Assistance to India on Covid-19

US President Donald Trump. (PTI)

US President Donald Trump. (PTI)

The United States has provided nearly USD 5.9 million in health assistance to India to slow the spread of COVID-19, the State Department said Thursday.

  • PTI Washington
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 8:07 AM IST
The United States has provided nearly USD 5.9 million in health assistance to India to slow the spread of COVID-19, the State Department said Thursday.

The amount is being used to help India hinder the spread of the disease by providing care for the affected, disseminating essential public health messages to communities and strengthen case-finding and surveillance, the State Department said.

The assistance is also being used to mobilize innovative financing mechanisms for emergency preparedness and response to this pandemic.

"This builds on a foundation of nearly USD2.8 billion in total assistance, which includes more than USD1.4 billion in health assistance, the United States has provided to India over the last 20 years," it said in a update of the US efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Department and the US Agency for International Development have now committed nearly USD508 million in emergency health, humanitarian, and economic assistance.

This is on top of the funding the US has already provide to multilateral and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are helping communities around the world deal with the pandemic.

In South Asia, America's COVID-19 assistance has gone to Afghanistan (USD18 million), Bangladesh (USD9.6 million), Bhutan (USD500,000), Nepal (USD1.8 million), Pakistan (USD9.4 million) and Sri Lanka (USD1.3 million).

