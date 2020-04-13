WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Records 1,514 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours, Says Johns Hopkins

The Empire State building and the Manhattan skyline are seen behind the tombstones at Calvary Cemetery, on April 11, 2020, in the Maspeth neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Empire State building and the Manhattan skyline are seen behind the tombstones at Calvary Cemetery, on April 11, 2020, in the Maspeth neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 22,020 people in the US, the most of any country.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 7:45 AM IST
Share this:

Washington: The United States recorded 1,514 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday).

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day's toll of 1,920. The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 22,020 people in the US, the most of any country.

The US also leads the world by far in the number of confirmed infections, with 555,313 by the Baltimore-based university's count.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,432

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,853,393

    +1,168

  • Cured/Discharged

    423,364

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,253

    +59
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres