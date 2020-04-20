WORLD

1-MIN READ

US Records 1,997 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours, Toll Now Reaches 40,661: Johns Hopkins

Image for representation

Sunday's figure came on the same day that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the epidemic in his hardest-hit state is 'past the high point.'

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 7:39 AM IST
Washington: The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States rose by almost 2,000 in the past 24 hours to reach 40,661 on Sunday, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed.

The rise in deaths, by 1,997, is marginally above the 1,891 which Johns Hopkins data showed a day earlier for the previous 24-hour period to Saturday.

Sunday's figure came on the same day that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the epidemic in his hardest-hit state is "past the high point."

The 24-hour tally in the United States had exceeded 2,500 on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins data showed.

Deaths from Covid-19 in the United States are by far the highest of any country, as is the total number of cases which on Sunday reached 759,086, according to Johns Hopkins.

