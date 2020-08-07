US Records More Than 2,000 Deaths in 24 Hours for First Time in 3 Months

The United States has recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the highest number of daily fatalities in three months, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tally showed Thursday.
The country, which has seen a major resurgence in coronavirus since the end of June, added 2,060 deaths in one day as well as more than 58,000 new cases, the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday).
The last time the US recorded more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours was on May 7.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f2c38b9cc17de12942f4a74
[youtube_id] => NgA_iADB4Yo
[title] => US President Donald Trump’s Post Removed From Facebook And Twitter For Spreading “Misinformation”
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=coronavirus%2Ccovid-19%2Cpandemic&publish_min=2020-08-04T08:08:40.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-07T08:08:40.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)