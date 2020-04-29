WORLD

1-MIN READ

US Records More than 2,200 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours, Total Toll Tops That of Vietnam War

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) wheel a man out of the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home during an ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) wheel a man out of the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home during an ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The total number of US deaths from new coronavirus have reached 58,351, passing the 58,220 which the National Archives records as US losses from combat and other causes, including accidents, in the years-long Southeast Asian war.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 8:06 AM IST
The number of daily deaths from coronavirus rose again in the US Tuesday, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed, as the country's total fatalities surpassed those of Americans in the Vietnam War.

In a 24-hour period to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT), there were 2,207 additional deaths, the Baltimore-based university said, after the daily toll had fallen to around 1,300 on Sunday and Monday.

The total number of US deaths from new coronavirus have reached 58,351, passing the 58,220 which the National Archives records as US losses from combat and other causes, including accidents, in the years-long Southeast Asian war.

Also Tuesday the United States recorded its one millionth case of new coronavirus, about one-third of the entire world's case load, according to Johns Hopkins data.

