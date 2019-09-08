US Researcher Tied to Jeffrey ​Epstein Quits New York Times Times Board

Cambridge: The director of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology research lab who resigned from the university over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein has also resigned from the boards of The New York Times Co. and of two foundations.

Times publisher A G Sulzberger and the company's president, Mark Thompson, said in a companywide email Saturday that former Media Lab director Joi Ito has resigned from the board "effective immediately."

The MacArthur Foundation and the John S and James L Knight Foundation announced Ito's resignation from their boards, as well.

The New Yorker reported Friday that Media Lab had a more extensive fundraising relationship with Epstein than it previously acknowledged and tried to conceal the extent of the relationship.

Epstein killed himself in jail in New York on August 10 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has ordered an independent investigation after a report about ties between Jeffrey Epstein and a prestigious research lab at the school.

MIT President L Rafael Reif wrote in a letter to the university community Saturday that the report by The New Yorker about the Media Lab's ties to Epstein contained "deeply disturbing allegations."

Reif confirmed that the director of the Media Lab, Joi Ito, has resigned and that the school will hire a prominent law firm to investigate.

The New York Times first reported that Ito emailed MIT's provost saying he was stepping down.

The New Yorker reported Friday that the Media Lab had a more extensive fundraising relationship with Epstein than it previously acknowledged and tried to conceal the extent of the relationship.

Epstein killed himself in jail Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.