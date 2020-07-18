WORLD

US Reviving 'Cold War' Mentality, China's Foreign Minister Tells Russian Counterpart: Report

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi leave after their joint news conference following talks in Sochi, Russia May 13, 2019. (Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS)

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that Beijing felt the US was reviving a "Cold War mentality" in its policy toward China, according to the report.

  Reuters
  Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 7:35 AM IST
The foreign ministers of China and Russia held a telephone conversation on Friday, in which they opposed "US unilateralism", China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that Beijing felt the United States was reviving a "Cold War mentality" in its policy toward China, according to the report. It quoted Lavrov as saying that Russia opposed unilateralism in international affairs.

The remarks come as tensions between the United States and China have increased over China's imposition of its national security law in Hong Kong, an ongoing trade war between the two economies and their handling of the coronavirus outbreak, among other diplomatic rifts.

