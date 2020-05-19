US Risks 'Permanent Damage' from Long Shutdown due to Coronavirus, Says Treasury Secretary
American families and businesses are suffering amid the nationwide shutdowns, Steven Mnuchin told a Senate committee, but reopening the economy will need to be done with caution.
The US economy risks suffering "permanent damage" the longer the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday.
"We're conscious of the health issues and we want to do this in a safe way," he said of efforts to restart the economy.
