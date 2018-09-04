English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US, Russia Block Ban at 'Killer Robots' Meeting; Indian Diplomat Cites Iron Man, Terminator
Coordinator Mary Wareham of the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots spoke Monday after experts from dozens of countries agreed before dawn Saturday at the UN in Geneva on 10 "possible guiding principles" about such "Lethal Automated Weapons Systems."
Geneva: A key opponent of high-tech, automated weapons known as "killer robots" is blaming countries like the US and Russia for blocking consensus at a UN-backed conference, where most countries wanted to ensure that humans stay at the controls of lethal machines.
Amandeep Gill, an Indian diplomat who chaired last week's meeting of experts, expressed satisfaction about the outcome, while cautioning that such systems should not be "anthropomorphized," or attributed with human qualities. He insisted that they were not like "Iron Man and Terminator.
