US Sanctions Myanmar Ministers, Military Entities over Coup

The United States on Friday slapped fresh sanctions on four Myanmar government ministers and other officials and business entities in response to the February military coup and attacks against the country’s pro-democracy movement.

Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement the action demonstrates Washington “will continue to impose increasing costs on Burma’s military and promote accountability for those responsible for the military coup and ongoing violence."

The sanctions target three members of the powerful State Administrative Council, four business entities and spouses and children of several officials, in an expansion of actions taken in May following the coup that overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government.

