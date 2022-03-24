US Sanctions Russia Lawmakers, Defence Contractors Over War in Ukraine

The United States on Thursday announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Russian lawmakers, oligarchs and defence companies in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said. The measures, which involve freezing US-held assets, single out 328 members of Russia’s lower house State Duma, and 48 defence companies “that fuel (President Vladimir) Putin’s war machine", said a statement released as US President Joe Biden attended summits in Brussels focused on the war.

