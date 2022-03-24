CHANGE LANGUAGE
US Sanctions Russia Lawmakers, Defence Contractors Over War in Ukraine

Fresh wave of sanctions against Russian lawmakers, oligarchs and defence companies in response to the invasion of Ukraine. (Image; Reuters)

The measures, which involve freezing US-held assets, single out 328 members of Russia's lower house State Duma, and 48 defence companies

The United States on Thursday announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Russian lawmakers, oligarchs and defence companies in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said. The measures, which involve freezing US-held assets, single out 328 members of Russia’s lower house State Duma, and 48 defence companies “that fuel (President Vladimir) Putin’s war machine", said a statement released as US President Joe Biden attended summits in Brussels focused on the war.

first published:March 24, 2022, 19:30 IST