US Sanctions Three North Korea Hacking Groups Behind Major Thefts
The US Treasury said the three groups — dubbed Lazarus Group, Bluenoroff and Andariel — were behind major thefts from financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges
Washington: The US Treasury on Friday placed sanctions on three North Korea government-sponsored hacking operations which it said were behind the theft of possibly hundreds of millions of dollars and destructive cyber-attacks on infrastructure.
The Treasury said the three groups — dubbed Lazarus Group, Bluenoroff and Andariel — were behind major thefts from financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges, as well as the 2018 WannaCry hack that crippled Britain's National Health Service.
