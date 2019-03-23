English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parkland School Shooting Survivor Stricken by 'Guilt' Kills Herself a Year Later
Sydney Aiello, 19, was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on February 14 last year when a former student opened fire with a semiautomatic weapon, killing 14 students and three staff members.
Representative image.
Loading...
Miami: A teenager who survived the Parkland school shooting in Florida has killed herself while struggling with survivors' guilt, local media reported Friday.
Sydney Aiello, 19, was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on February 14 last year when a former student opened fire with a semiautomatic weapon, killing 14 students and three staff members.
Among the dead were two of Aiello's best friends, Meadow Pollack and Joaquin Oliver.
Her parents told local news CBS4 that she had been treated for PTSD, and suffered from survivor's guilt, when a victim fixates on why they were the one to live, not someone else.
Her mother, Cara, told CBS Miami that Aiello had had a difficult time with her college classes "because classrooms now scared her."
Aiello graduated from high school in July. She was a yoga enthusiast, and took part in the national student movement seeking legal changes on gun control policy.
Stoneman Douglas students became crusaders against gun violence under the banner "March for Our Lives," lobbying for tougher gun control laws and organizing protests and rallies.
Meadow's father, Andrew Pollack, told the Miami Herald that his "heart goes out to those poor, poor parents.
"It's terrible what happened. Meadow and Sydney were friends for a long, long time," Pollack said.
Sydney Aiello, 19, was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on February 14 last year when a former student opened fire with a semiautomatic weapon, killing 14 students and three staff members.
Among the dead were two of Aiello's best friends, Meadow Pollack and Joaquin Oliver.
Her parents told local news CBS4 that she had been treated for PTSD, and suffered from survivor's guilt, when a victim fixates on why they were the one to live, not someone else.
Her mother, Cara, told CBS Miami that Aiello had had a difficult time with her college classes "because classrooms now scared her."
Aiello graduated from high school in July. She was a yoga enthusiast, and took part in the national student movement seeking legal changes on gun control policy.
Stoneman Douglas students became crusaders against gun violence under the banner "March for Our Lives," lobbying for tougher gun control laws and organizing protests and rallies.
Meadow's father, Andrew Pollack, told the Miami Herald that his "heart goes out to those poor, poor parents.
"It's terrible what happened. Meadow and Sydney were friends for a long, long time," Pollack said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK
- Players Who Made the Jump From Cricket to Politics
- Shah Rukh Khan Joins Captain America, Iron Man, Thor in Dubai
- Emilia Clarke Writes On Surviving Brain Surgery, Twitter Hails Her Dragon Courage
- Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results