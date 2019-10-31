Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

US Secretary Mike Pompeo Vows to Ramp Up Pressure on 'Truly Hostile' China

In the latest hawkish take on China, Mike Pompeo said he would deliver a series of speeches in coming months laying out cases against Beijing on areas from ideology to trade to its efforts for influence within US.

AFP

Updated:October 31, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Secretary Mike Pompeo Vows to Ramp Up Pressure on 'Truly Hostile' China
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Image: Reuters)

New York: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday vowed to ramp up pressure on China on multiple fronts, calling Beijing "truly hostile" to the United States.

In the latest hawkish take on China by President Donald Trump's administration, Pompeo said he would deliver a series of speeches in coming months laying out cases against Beijing on areas from ideology to trade to its efforts for influence within the United States.

"Today we're finally realizing the degree to which the Chinese Communist Party is truly hostile to the United States and our values," Pompeo told the conservative Hudson Institute in New York.

Pompeo highlighted China's clampdown on Hong Kong protests and incarceration of Uighur Muslims and said Beijing was seeking international domination -- implicitly rejecting US experts who argue that the communist leaders are fundamentally pragmatic.

"The Chinese Communist Party is offering its people and the world an entirely different model of governance -- it's one in which a Leninist party rules and everyone must think and act according to the will of the Communist elites," he said.

"That's not a future that I want... and it's not a future that the freedom-loving people of China" want, he said.

At a dinner attended by Henry Kissinger, the apostle of realpolitik who negotiated US normalization of ties with Beijing, Pompeo said Washington had long been too easy on China in hopes that it would transform.

"We hesitated and did far less than we should have when China threatened its neighbors like Vietnam and the Philippines and when they claimed the entire South China Sea," he said.

Pompeo nonetheless said that the United States did not seek confrontation but rather still wanted to encourage a more "liberalized" China.

His remarks follow a speech last week by Vice President Mike Pence that sounded similar themes and amid a simmering trade war which Trump has voiced hope of resolving.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram