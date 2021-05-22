world

US Secretary of State Blinken to Visit Israel, West Bank on May 26-27, Source Says

People attend a funeral of Palestinians killed during Israeli- Palestinian fighting, following Israel- Hamas truce, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Middle East trip would include visit to Egypt, which mediated the Gaza truce between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants, as well as to Jordan, the source said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and Thursday as part of Washington’s efforts to build on the Gaza truce, a source briefed on the planning said on Saturday.

U.S., Israeli and Palestinian officials have not published Blinken’s full itinerary. The State Department announced his visit on Thursday, saying he would “discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians".

Blinken’s Middle East trip would include visit to Egypt, which mediated the Gaza truce between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants, as well as to Jordan, the source said.

first published:May 22, 2021, 14:51 IST