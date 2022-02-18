CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

US Sees 'More Forces Moving Into' Ukraine Border Region

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. (Image: AP)

Although Russia has announced that it is moving its forces back to garrison, we have yet to see that, said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday said Washington was seeing “more" Russian forces moving into the Ukraine border region, despite Moscow’s announcement of withdrawals.

“Although Russia has announced that it is moving its forces back to garrison, we have yet to see that. In fact, we see more forces moving into that region, that border region," Austin said in Warsaw alongside Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

first published:February 18, 2022, 17:30 IST