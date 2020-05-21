US Sees Progress with China over Farm Products under Phase 1 Trade Deal
China has also updated its list of US facilities that could export meat and other products, the US Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement.
- Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 11:20 PM IST
The United States on Thursday said it saw positive signs with Beijing over agricultural products as part of the Phase 1 trade agreement, saying certain US farm products could now be exported to China.
