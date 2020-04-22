WORLD

1-MIN READ

US Senate Approves New $480 Bn Coronavirus Pandemic Relief Plan

File photo: People wearing face masks are seen in the Times Square subway station during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, US. (Reuters)

File photo: People wearing face masks are seen in the Times Square subway station during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, US. (Reuters)

The US Senate has approved a bipartisan, USD 480 billion emergency package that replenishes a depleted program to help devastated small businesses, funds hospitals and ramps up nationwide testing during the coronavirus crisis.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 7:57 AM IST
The US Senate has approved a bipartisan, USD 480 billion emergency package that replenishes a depleted program to help devastated small businesses, funds hospitals and ramps up nationwide testing during the coronavirus crisis.

The measure, which passed by unanimous consent after more than a week of negotiations between Democrats, Republicans and the White House, now heads to the House of Representatives where a vote could occur as early as Thursday.

The effort is the government's latest massive cash injection to prop up a collapsing economy amid struggles to contain a pandemic that has killed 43,000 Americans and left some 22 million people jobless.

